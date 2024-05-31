A pit bull owner was arrested after his dog mauled a 10-year-old boy in Macassar. Since the incident on 17 May, Lee-Hago Willemse has not been back to school.

His father Llewellyn de Wee explains: “The dog belongs to a man who lives opposite Lee-Hago’s mother’s house. The kids were playing in front of the yard when the attack happened. “Someone must have left the door open because the dog ran through the house and went outside and attacked my child. He was the only one who was mauled.” Llewellyn says a neighbour ran from his house and saved his son.

“The guy went and got the big dog off my son and that is how he was saved from the pit bull. “He was badly bitten, his limbs and buttocks were wounded. He ended up in Hottentots Holland Hospital.” Painful: 10-year-old bitten on leg and bum. Picture: supplied He says his son is lucky to be alive: “People think these dogs are friendly but not at all, lots of children and adults have been killed by pit bulls.

“Luckily we manage to get this dog removed by the law enforcement unit and we laid a case against its owner for negligence.” The dad says his son is severely traumatised. “He is not doing well emotionally, though the wounds are healing, he is left scarred mentally.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms the dog owner was arrested. “We can confirm that a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on 24 May 2024 and brought before court the same day on charges related to the Animal Matters Amendment Act following the attack on the victim by a pitbull dog on 17 May 2024 at 3pm at Koedoe Street, Macassar. “The victim sustained multiple injuries and was hospitalised.