A Kuilsriver teen is part of the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport of South Africa’s team that will be participating at the World Cup of Majorettes Sport in Agen, France. Robyn Jooste, 17, from Kuilsriver, is part of of the national team of athletes that will compete from 18-27 July however each teammate needs to raise R48,000 to go on the trip.

In 2023, the team represented SA in Croatia where they bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze trophies. In her element: Robyn loves her drummies. Picture: supplied Robyn’s proud mom, Lauren van Wyk, says raising funds has been a headache: “The government doesn’t see majorettes as a sporting code, so some athletes had to fall out because they can’t afford it. The national competition is taking place in Gauteng, so we are also trying to raise money for that and France at the same time. “It is actually quite difficult to raise funds at this time, so we are doing raffles and asking for help where we can. It hasn’t been so successful because it is mostly friends and family contributing and her teachers have also been very supportive as well.”

The Grade 12 learner from Soneike High School does extra classes as she attends drummie practice after school each day till 6pm. Proud: Dad Merlin, Robyn and mom Lauren. Picture: supplied “Besides the SA practices, she also has school drummie practices because they still have competition. She seem to be juggling it quite well,” says Lauren. Robyn who is a sub-leader in her team says: “I am very excited but also nervous because it is my matric year and we start pre-lims that time.

“I want to do a solo in France, last year I was scared because of the competition that I might have but this year I feel very confident.” If you’d like to support Robyn, please contact 079 784 3820. [email protected]