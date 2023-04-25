A drummie, who taught herself the sport by watching YouTube videos, is jetting off to Croatia for the World Cup of Majorette Sport in August. Majorette Robyn Jooste, 16, from Kuils River is a proud athlete of the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport of South Africa and will represent South Africa in August as part of the National Federation team.

Supplied LEADER: The teen has led Soneike High School to great heights, says her coach.Pictures: Supplied This is her first international competition and Robyn says she’s ready to march her way to success. “I have never gone without my mother to any competition so this is a bit scary but I’m looking forward to it,” the excited teen says. “I enjoy majorettes a lot, there are a lot of competitions and it becomes nerve-wracking when I’m performing but I love it.

“I thought drummies were playing with drums but when I saw my coach throwing stuff in the air, I said I also want to do that and I started. CROATIAN DREAM: Robyn Jooste, 16.Pictures: Supplied “My first practice I didn’t like because it was difficult but I pushed through and this is how far I’ve come.” Robyn started drummies in 2020 while in Grade 8 at Soneike High School but because of Covid restrictions, she trained herself by watching videos and is now the sub-leader of the team.

She managed to get her Western Province colours in 2021 and her SA colours the following year. TALENTED: All of Robyn’s honours throughout her career.Pictures: Robyn was also the school leader and led the school at nationals in June last year where they won fourth place in the country. Sports director, Coach Kuda said Robyn is one of the outstanding athletes at the school.

IMPRESSED: Coach Kuda.Pictures: Supplied “She has led the team by example in all aspects. In training she is one committed child, she comes to training every single time and they train for nine to twelve hours a week and through her leadership they have broken barriers. “The drummies are at the top because of her.” The estimated cost to attend the competition in Croatia is R36 500 per athlete, and Robyn is also assisting another teammate with fundraisers.