Four athletes from President High Majorettes will be flying the SA flag high in Croatia at the International Association of Majorettes IAM champs. Head coach Chantal Lombard said she has been selected as the national coach for this year and has been coaching the four girls since primary school.

“It's overwhelming, it is a lot of work and pressure and a lot of international rules to abide by which is very foreign to us but also exciting at the same time,” Chantal added. “The learners are more excited to get on the aeroplane and go overseas than to participate. “I feel honoured to go on this journey with them because it’s a first and they don’t know what to expect.”

HONOUR: Chantal Lombard The competition takes place from August 24 to 27 and the coach said they aim to end up in the Top 5. “We would like to win, that is the ultimate goal and I believe we stand a good chance because we prepared ourselves well.” According to Chantal, they need an estimated R36 000 per pupil by the end of June.

“A lot of the learners are still trying to get assistance financially and that is also why we try to reach out to companies and ask for any form of donation or if they are willing to sponsor an athlete.” She said seven drummies were initially selected but due to financial constraints only four will be going – they are Dullyne Adonis, Amira Cecil, Jo-Leigh Sebastian and Hope van Tonder. They form part of the Federation Dance Drill Cheerleading Majorettes South Africa.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Athletes from President High Majorettes will be repping the country Stay-at-home mom Colleen Cecil was selected by the federation as a chaperone. She said raising funds for her and her daughter has been tough as her husband is the only breadwinner. “I have food sales almost every Friday to raise the funds.”