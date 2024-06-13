The case against Darren Mettler, who is accused of killing his childhood bestie has been postponed to 11 September. Rodger Cochrane was killed with a blunt object in January in Westlake.

Darren appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates court this week on a charge of murder but the case was postponed as the post-mortem and DNA reports are still outstanding. Darren allegedly beat Rodger to death for piemping his jolling to his girlfriend. Out on bail: Darren Mettler. Picture: supplied Rodger’s mother Mathilda Cochrane says the court is dragging its feet: “I don’t feel good because I don’t understand why is it taking so long, what is the hold up. My biggest fear is them telling me that the evidence is gone.

“Darren remains a free man while my child is no longer here and the date for the next court hearing is so far. It doesn’t make any sense.” “I get the feeling that ‘iets issie lekker nie’ and I don’t know why I feel like that but I hope when we go back in September they must have the results. Apparently the results from the post mortem take time.” Rodger left behind two children, a 16 and four year old.