A mother from Westlake says she is disappointed in the justice system as her son’s alleged killer is walking around scot-free, while his children will grow up fatherless. Mathilda Cochrane, 65, says her son Rodger, 40, was beaten to death with a blunt object, allegedly by his best friend, on 29 January.

According to the distraught mother, her son’s killer accused Rodger of piemping him to his girlfriend that he cheated on her. Mathilda says: “The story is that the suspect slept with another girl in my son’s bungalow. “At the time my son was playing dice with other friends under the street light. He threatened my son and said that if he piemped him ‘dan is hy vrek’.”

This is Mathilda Cochrane, 65, who says her son Rodger Cochrane, 40, was beaten to death with a blunt object, allegedly by his best friend, on 29 January 2024. Pic supplied Mathilda says before midnight, the people in the street called her saying that her son is in a coma. She says: “When I arrived on the scene, the suspect was busy doing CPR on Rodger, he told us that he hit my son in the stomach, then my son tripped, fell and knocked his head. “He claimed it was an accident and we believed him and decided to forgive him.