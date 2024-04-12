Darren Mettler, who is accused of killing his childhood best friend Rodger Cochrane after Rodger allegedly piemped his jolling to his girlfriend remains a free man. Mettler, who is currently out on bail, arrived with his father at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to face a charge of murder yesterday, but the case has been postponed to 11 June for further investigation as the post-mortem and DNA from the weapon used are still outstanding.

Mettler, 40, is accused of bludgeoning Cochrane to death in Westlake on 29 January. Killed: Rodger Cochrane. Picture supplied His bail conditions are that he refrains from entering Westlake and stays at an alternative address. This was a request from Cochrane’s family as they claim to have seen Mettler, 40, in the area and fear for their safety.

However his defence said that there are striking similarities between Mettler and his dad, suggesting that those who claimed to have seen him in the area, might have mistaken him for his dad. Mom: Mathilda Cochrane. Picture: Marsha Dean An upset Mathilda Cochrane, 63, says that she is unhappy with the outcome of the court proceedings. “I am not happy at all. We know him and we know his daddy but the lawyer says we mistook him for his daddy. He has been seen more than once in the area and one of the ladies said that they saw him on Saturday in Westlake.”