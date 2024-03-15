The defence lawyer for alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, is set to lodge a complaint about the conduct of officers of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) over alleged verbal abuse. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday as Modack was overheard warning officers that he would lay criminal charges against them if they continued with their varkerige maniere.

Modack and his 14 co-accused returned to court to complete the admissions for the evidence they do not intend to contest in the trial. The group faces over 100 charges relating to various incidents including a grenade attack on slain AGU officer Charl Kinnear’s home, pinging the cellphones of high ranking cops as well as fraud, corruption and racketeering charges. After hours of reading statements, admitting bank statements, post-mortem reports and other documents into the court record, Advocate Bash Sibda addressed the court.

Advocate Bash Sibda. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Highlighting an earlier order for Modack to be taken to a dentist for tandpyn, Sibda said this did not happen and that his client was in pain. He said the tandpyn would hamper Modack’s ability to follow court proceedings, as the court noted they were ready to start leading evidence next week. Judge Robert Henney then said he would refuse to sign Modack’s warrant as required by the prison if he was not taken to a dentist before Monday.

Sibda also told the court that his client was verbally abused by AGU officers and handcuffs were intentionally placed too tight on his wrists to injure him. Henney advised that Modack should lay criminal charges against the officers. Sibda said due to the “extensive nature of the abuse” he would be lodging a complaint.

The case was postponed to Monday. Minutes after proceedings ended, Modack got into a bekgeveg with an AGU officer. Modack was heard shouting as Sibda attempted to restore calm: “I told you to stop. I am going to make a case against you.”