Twenty volunteers traded their warm beds and the safety of their homes for a night on the street to raise R1 million for the homeless. In a bid to help thousands of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets, U-turn Homeless Ministries and Independent Media joined forces to support U-turn’s work.

People are urged to donate cash or tinned food and blankets to support the cause. On Saturday night, 20 volunteers braved the cold to sleep outside SMG BMW Constantia on Claremont Main Road. They arrived at 6pm, and stayed until 6am on Sunday. Client: Shinaaz Hendricks. Picture: Venecia Valentine Each person was given cardboard and sleeping bag, while some came with pillows and an extra blanket.

At around 10pm, the volunteers were allocated their spots on the ground, as the temperature started to drop. Some could be heard nervously saying their sleeping bag was starting to feel damp but everyone stayed the course. Chief communications officer at U-turn, Valerie Govender, says for the volunteers, sleeping outside was a choice but for the person who is homeless, it’s a daily reality.

“To change the narrative around homelessness, we felt that this Night on the Street campaign will allow people to understand a fraction of what life on the street looks like – for just ONE night. “This event is to highlight what that experience feels like first hand – and how U-turn responds to clients and what help is offered. The virtual event allowed people to participate from their own backyard or garden and share this experience too. “Our Night on the Street campaign was a resounding success. Not only did we raise an incredible amount of funds to support our work, we created an opportunity for people across the world (through our virtual event) to experience homelessness in a very real way.

Real experience: Venecia Valentine. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “The response via social has been phenomenal, with many sending us photos of them sleeping outside their homes. We are so honoured to have had BMW Constantia and Independent Media Group walk alongside us for this event. Please watch out for A Night on the Street 2025!” Participant Crezane Bosch, from the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, flew in to Cape Town to participate and says: “It was an eye-opener, giving me a different perspective, placing myself in the shoes of the homeless. “It will definitely assist us going forward from a government perspective as to how to approach homelessness and realising that you cannot just sit in a boardroom and make decisions on behalf of people, you’ve really got to understand their circumstances, and what their needs are when you try to approach it.”