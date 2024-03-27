A new bid for freedom by the alleged “money man” for underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has been denied by the Western Cape High Court. Faried van der Schyff and Modack were arrested by the Hawks alongside Ruwaida Modack, Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Layla Bedderson, Dominique McLachlan and Kulsum van der Schyff for allegedly defrauding Sars out of R46 million.

But shortly before this arrest, Modack was nabbed in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. While others in the group were released on bail, Van der Schyff’s application was denied, and now he is set to stay in the mang until his trial is heard, which could possibly take years as Modack is currently on trial for the mammoth Kinnear matter. It is understood that Van der Schyff brought his new bail application due to the undue lengthy imprisonment he will face waiting for his trial, the lack of facilities for him to view electronic information relating to his case, his wife’s deteriorating health and the fact that he is the breadwinner.

Court papers state: “His wife bought another property, which according to him was a bad decision as it was in an unsafe area for her to be alone. The other house which his wife owned faced a foreclosure because of arrears. “He was the breadwinner before his incarceration. He had to sell assets at major losses. His policies had lapsed. His car was repossessed. His overdraft was cancelled. “There were outstanding doctors and hospital bills, security accounts and there were running costs for subsistence. His son had to sell some of his assets in order to help cover some bills.”