Nine hip hop dancers known as the Young Bloods crew from the GSquared Performing Arts Movement in Retreat have been selected to represent South Africa at the United Dance Organisation Street Dance World Championship in England in August. The dancers took part in a national competition in Gauteng in October last year where they competed against dancers from various provinces to make the squad that will tour overseas. In total, 21 dancers from different studios in the Western Cape have been selected.

Dance coach Gio Fisher says the dancers, aged 13 to 27, all got their full Protea colours and will be battling it out in their green and gold on 11-19 August. One happy coach: Gio Fisher. Picture supplied “In the beginning of the year, I sat with the dancers and asked them what they would like to achieve this year and their answer was to compete overseas and they are living their dream right now,” says Gio. “We did not have these opportunities when we were young dancers, so to look at these talented dancers achieving a place on the world stage is incredible because this is what we worked for and dream about as coaches and studios.”

Each dancer is required to raise R50 000 to cover their expenses for their UK trip. Patricia Barghus from Grassy Park says she has two daughters, aged 15, in the squad and needs to raise R100 000. “Fundraising has been very slow. We get support from the usual people that help us on a monthly basis by supporting our raffles and food sales, but it is very hard. They also need extra things such as clothing, takkies, extra classes, passports and visas, which are costly.”