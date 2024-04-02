A father-of-two was stabbed to death during a robbery on his way to work in Milnerton. William Daud was walking on Algoa Road, Parkview, when the suspects got out of their vehicle and stabbed him on Saturday morning.

He was stabbed several times in the head and was declared dead on the scene. According to Milnerton Crime Watch Trust the incident happened around 6:50am. “We can confirm that at approximately 6:50am, a gentleman was walking in Algoa Road on route to work at Lagoon Beach, when he was attacked by unknown assailants who stabbed and robbed him of his cellphone. The unknown assailants fled the scene in a white vehicle, towards Boundary Road.

“Despite the efforts of the neighbours the victim unfortunately succumbed to his wounds. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all that knew him.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Milnerton detectives are investigating a murder case. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”