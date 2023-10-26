The community of Mfuleni is in shock after another three men were killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Police say the incident took place just before midnight in Intambane Street, Phola Park, where seven men were sitting inside a shack smoking drugs when unidentified gunmen attacked.

The shooters kicked open the door of the hokkie before klapping skote, instantly killing the three victims and injuring another man in the knee, Three men managed to escape. The owner of the hokkie was Mayizukiswe Mboso, 24, who was killed in the shooting. DEAD: Mayizukiswe Mboso, 24. Picture supplied According to the deceased’s father, Jongikhaya, his son used to smoke drugs with his friends in the shack.

He says the attack came after one of his son’s friends allegedly stole a gun. “We were asleep at that time and we just heard the shooting. After that, the two friends who were not injured came inside the house and said three guys are lying dead at the back in the hokkie,” the pa said. “My son was not involved in any gangsterism, he did smoke but we heard that the shooting is related to one of the guys who was smoking there. “Apparently he robbed someone and took their gun so that people came to collect the gun. He survived the shooting and is in hospital.”

SAD LOSS: Dad Jongikhaya Mboso. Picture: Patrick Louw Jongikhaya says his son celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday. “When we got to the hokkie, we saw the shooters were already gone. The police got a lot of empty bullet caps inside the hokkie.” Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives are pursuing several leads as part of the investigation into the triple murder.

“Reports from the scene indicate that seven men were inside a shack in Intambane Street, Phola Park, when yet-to-be identified gunmen entered at approximately 11.40pm and started shooting at the victims. “As a consequence, three victims died on the scene and a fourth one sustained injury,” Potelwa said. BURST IN: Shooters kicked down door. Picture: Patrick Louw “He was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Three other men who were in the shack escaped injury.