Just over a year after the death of popular vet, Dr Natheem Jacobs, his alleged killer is set to go on trial at Wynberg Regional Court. Jovan Williams returned to Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday as Natheem’s hartseer family relived the horror of his death on 2 March 2023.

The friendly veterinarian, who worked for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, was stabbed during a scuffle after a group of skelms tried to steal the wheels off Natheem’s wife’s car, which was parked outside their Garlandale home. After a long search, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to the Daily Voice for help and shortly after Williams’ picture was published, he handed himself over to Athlone police. In court, it was revealed that at the scene, investigators found the wheelie bin the group had used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools and a cellphone.

Just over a year after the death of popular vet, Dr Natheem Jacobs, his alleged killer is set to go on trial at the Wynberg Regional Court. pic supplied The cellphone contained Williams’ details and it was also revealed that he had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property. During the bail hearing, the Magistrate highlighted the interdicts obtained by his mother and former wife against him. Williams also admitted to “stabbing someone” but did not confess to Natheem’s murder.