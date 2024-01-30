Police have urged motorists to be extra vigilant when driving through Elsies River, as smash-and-grab incidents have rapidly increased.

Motorists have been told to be cautious when approaching intersections along 35th Street and Owen Road, Avonwood and 35th Street, Epping Avenue and 35th Street, Norwood and Francie van Zyl, Halt Road and Voortrekker Road. Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says the warning is in addition to the safety measures taken by SAPS during frequent crime operations underway in the troubled area. She explains: “The public is advised that valuable items such as cellphones and laptops are [to be] locked in the boot of the vehicle before departing to your destination.

Motorists have been told to be cautious when approaching intersections along 35th Street and Owen Road, Avonwood and 35th Street, Epping Avenue and 35th Street, Norwood and Francie van Zyl, Halt Road and Voortrekker Road. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. “Do not leave any items hidden underneath the front seats. Be aware of surroundings and refrain from driving with valuables visible in vehicles.” She says according to the reports, most motorists are being targeted in the area near Jakes Gerwel and Bofors Circle where skelms are on the prowl for cellphones. The incident occurs either when motorists are driving with an open window, leaves a valuable item on the dashboard or is talking on the phone while standing at a robot.

Manyana says theft out of vehicles with the use of jamming devices have also increased. He says: “Theft out of motor vehicles has also increased where the use of jamming devices could not be ruled out, due to no forced entry being noticeable. Meanwhile, Imraahn Mukaddam of the Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) demands more visibility is needed at the hotspots.