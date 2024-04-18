A woman is amongst the three latest victims of a spate of killings in the Lavender and Hillview area. The 32-year-old woman was gunned down on Tuesday in St Albert Street, St Montague Village.

The Steenberg Community police forum (CPF) had warned of a spillover after five people were killed in Hillview on Sunday. And on Tuesday, two men were shot and killed in St Kilda Street and a female was found dead in St Albert Street. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “This office can confirm that on Tuesday, 16 April, a 32-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded in St Albert Street, St Montague Village.

“The motive for this shooting incident form part of the police investigation. No arrests have been made. Police and other law enforcement agencies have since been deployed to the area to curb the shooting incidents and to maintain law and order.” Steenberg CPF urged cooperation amid the spike in gun violence. “The escalating violence has deeply impacted our neighbourhoods, and it is imperative that we stand together to address this urgent issue.

“Every member of our community plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. It is incumbent upon each and every individual to report anything suspicious and come forward with any information that could assist in bringing those responsible to justice. “The forum emphasises the importance of open communication and trust between SAPS, law enforcement and the community. By working collaboratively, we can effectively create safer environments for all residents. “The Community Police Forum encourages anyone with information regarding recent incidents or any other concerns to call 10111.”