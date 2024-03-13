Police are investigating a triple murder which happened in the early hours of on Tuesday in Mandalay. The three men were gunned down in a house on Dickens Drive and the unknown shooters fled the scene.

The details of the incident are still sketchy as police investigate the killings. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General, Thembisile Patekile, says: “We woke up yesterday with the three murders in Mandalay, we don’t know the motive, but we are following every lead. “The shooting happened at about 3am while the people were sleeping in the house.

“We have been told that two or three men entered the house and started shooting the people inside. “All we know is that one of the deceased had just rented the house for not more than three months and he is from Khayelitsha. “The deceased were all males and they’re aged between 18 and 28.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, said mass shootings are a big problem in the province and often the motives are gang or extortion-related. Allen says: “It signals a charge from criminals that is entirely brazen, they are emboldened in order to get into any community and to a property and kill three or more persons. “It is one issue that we have consistently taken up with SAPS to ensure that these mass murderers can be held to account.”