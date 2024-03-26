A group of speed skaters from Mitchells Plain recently took part in the SA Rollersport Nationals in Johannesburg and bagged three gold and six bronze medals. The eight athletes whose ages range from 11 to 29 represented Cape Town in several events including Speed Skating Races, including the 100m, 5km as well as obstacle races.

The Cape Town Speed Skating Club is a self-funded organisation that aims to keep youth off the street through sport. Follow: Akeem Samuels from Cape Town Speed Skating Club. Picture supplied Fresh from their competition, an elated club spokesperson Nabil Noordien tells the Daily Voice: “We are proud of our boys and their achievements. They train hard two days a week on Tuesday and Thursday for two hours per session and I think they did a sterling job in the competition. We hope to train even harder to be able to take part in the Olympics one day.” Nabil says the group faces several challenges such as a lack of rollerblades, helmets and protective padding, and training on a suitable pitch. They are currently using the local basketball court in their community as a training ground.

The team, who sold boerewors rolls and held a karaoke event to raise funds for their trip, departed by bus on March 21 and returned home today. Champ: Ashley Bosman, in blue, won bronze. Picture supplied Nabil says: “We are still struggling to get a proper speed skating track, we struggle with skating equipment and gear for athletes and transport fees and so we are appealing for any sponsorship we can get especially for the building of our speed skating track as we at the moment practice on a basketball court in Lentegeur. “We practice in Mitchells Plain twice a week and sometimes we practise at Green Point Stadium outside in the parking lot.”

“We have been approved for the speed skating track by the City of Cape Town in the five-year integrated development plan. The City has our plans and it has been provisionally approved we now need funds for consultation fees and development fees for this track.” Club chairperson Jerome Hudson adds: “We are happy to bring home nine medals. One of our members are in the top three in the country.” The next SA Championships takes place in December 2024.