A Cape Flats skater has flipped his way into the Guinness World Records book. Jean-Marc Johannes, 32, from Athlone is now regarded as skateboarding royalty after he was inducted into the record books for his gevaarlike tricks.

His recent inclusion into record books comes after he broke not one, but two world records in 2022 for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds (seven) and most consecutive skateboard ollies (323). “It is definitely a dream come true, not only am I honoured to put South Africa in the history books and to bring home the international medals, but a dream come true for somebody from Athlone,” Jean-Marc told the Daily Voice. LOCAL IS LEKKER: Skater Jean-Marc Johannes, 32, is born and raised in Athlone The talented ou is no stranger to breaking records as he also made history for the most nollie heelflips in one minute, as well as earning several podium finishes in the World Series in his bid to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I was always told that these things would never be possible because of circumstances but for me, it is proving that anything is possible,” he added. The sport came with many challenges for Jean-Marc, including being chronically asthmatic, having no or min money, and having no facilities in Athlone to skate. “The more you grow, the more expensive it becomes. It was also challenging being on my own, the only skater from Athlone, so it was difficult to keep the dream alive if it’s just you,” he explained.

But his hard work and resilience is finally paying off: “Ultimately I would like just to represent my community, Cape Town and my country.” MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, says Jean-Marc is proof that you can rise above your circumstances. LOCAL IS LEKKER: Skater Jean-Marc Johannes, 32, is born and raised in Athlone “I am so proud of Jean-Marc. He has brought honour to all of us in the Western Cape. He is living proof that healthy lifestyle choices bear fruit. Jean-Marc is a true hero to all of us,” Marais added.

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc hopes that the sport can receive more recognition, to help identify the next generation of pro skaters vannie Kaap. “I do think it can grow bigger if the pioneers of skateboarding are involved. If there were more skate parks, it would provide easy access,” he said. One of his more humble dreams is for Athlone to have a skate park for laaities, but he says it will cost money.