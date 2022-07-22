The Cape Town Speed Skating Club exceeded all their expectations in Johannesburg over the weekend and came home with no fewer than nine medals, including three golds, from the national championships. Club chairman, Jerome Hudson, says the team of 11, made up mostly of youngsters from Lentegeur and surrounding areas in Mitchells Plain, excelled at the event as they beat out competitors who had an advantage over them.

“We competed with 80-85mm wheels which are standard while the rest had 110mm wheels which meant they could go even faster,” he explains. PROUD: Jerome Hudson “Along with the three golds, we also won three silver and three bronze medals which was way more than the one gold we were aiming for at the start of the competition. “I am very proud of every person who represented the club at the national championships because they really showed what can be done if you dedicate yourself to a goal.”

Following their success in Jozi, the club is now aiming for the Olympics. “One of the guys that earned a bronze medal was called up for trials for the Olympic side which will take place at the end of the month,” says an excited Jerome. “Out of the nine medals we won, six – including two golds – were for skills competitions while the rest were for races.

“The guy who made it for trials came third in one of the junior races, so we are hoping he makes it.” BAGGED THE GOLD: Ubaid Baig, 12. Picture supplied One of the stand-out performers for the Kaapse skaters was 12-year-old Ubaid Baig who bagged gold in the skills competitions for the Junior (U18) division, which meant he beat boys much older than him. The Lentegeur laaitie says he has been skating for two years and excelled in the skills division, which includes slaloming through cones, taking on jumps and performing dips.