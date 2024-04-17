An elderly couple from Mitchell’s Plain who went missing after collecting their Sassa geld have been found in Delft. While the family of Nightingale and Dennis April from Heinz Park have remained toebek about the find, police have confirmed they are safely back at home.

The disappearance of the ouma and oupa sparked panic last week. The couple’s daughter, Juanitaa Solomons, told the Daily Voice she was contacted by a neighbour of her parents after they had failed to return home on the day. Home: Nightingale April, 75, went on a trip. Picture supplied “My mom is 75 and my dad is 68. They live together with my brother in Heinz Park and they were last heard of on 3 April,” she said.

“They left home and would normally travel with a taxi to Town Centre once a month to fetch their pension grants. On the day they went missing we realised something was wrong when the neighbour called me after 5pm asking if my mother was at my house in Mitchell’s Plain because they didn’t come home yet and that is when we knew something was wrong. I immediately called my mother but her cellphone was off,” she said. She said that they searched Town Centre, hospitals and mortuaries. They also found that nothing was missing from the couple’s home to indicated if they had maybe gone on a trip and their chronic pille were at home. Return: Dennis April, 68, visited friends. Picture supplied On Friday information surfaced that the couple had returned home but despite numerous attempts for feedback, Solomons was unreachable.