National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams aims to build a stronger nation, where opportunity knows no bounds and where every individual can thrive and flourish. Addressing just over 600 of his party’s supporters at the Royal Ras Center in Athlone on Saturday to launch the NCC Western Cape elections manifesto, Adams said their manifesto is not merely a list of promises but a blueprint for transformation and a roadmap to a brighter future.

“It is a declaration of our unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing issues facing our communities, from economic inequality to social injustice, from educational disparities to healthcare access.” Party people: NCC National Coloured Congress members at manifesto launch in Athlone. Picture: supplied With the DA holding political power with overwhelming support of the descendants of the indigenous people in the Western Cape, Adams said they will no longer accept this state of affairs. “The Apartheid government, in the pursuit of its white supremacist ideology, further displaced people through the Group Areas Act, tantamount to forced internal migration.

“Today, the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape continues to favour mostly middle class and wealthy suburbs and ignores the developmental needs of the Cape Flats and Townships. “The systemic and institutional corruption of the national government has led to fellow citizens from outside of the Western Cape to seek opportunities here for work and housing, further resulting in conflict amongst indigenous peoples for available and scarce resources. “It is time for the descendants of the indigenous peoples to take up our rightful place as equal citizens of South Africa, with the inalienable right to live a life of dignity,” he said.