A family from Delft has finally found peace after discovering their missing mentally-ill relative in the Tygerberg Hospital Mortuary after nearly a year. Deon Johnson, 41, disappeared without a trace from his Leiden home on 31 March 2023, wearing a red T-shirt.

Following Johnson’s disappearance, his family looked everywhere for him for nearly a year, but they were unable to locate the father of one. They also pursued a number of leads and searched for him at multiple locations before finding his body in the Tygerberg Hospital Mortuary last week. His sister, Anneline Abrahams, claims they were told that her brother’s body had been there since March of last year.

Abrahams says: “Forensics came to my mother to inform her that his body had been in the morgue since last March.” Johnson’s discovery came as a huge shock to his family who claimed that they had previously visited the mortuary and found nothing. Abrahams explains: “We have been everywhere already. How can they let us know after almost a year after we went to go look for him as an unknown at the mortuary?”