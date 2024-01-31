The turf war between the 28s and the Nice Time Kids in Beacon Valley has claimed the life of an innocent school meisie who was struck in the gangs’ crossfire. Panic spread across the Cape Flats community yesterday as worried parents rushed to the Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School, where the 12-year-old girl was killed.

It is believed that Firdouz Kleinsmidt was standing near her classroom when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet on Tuesday morning. The girl’s transport driver says she was standing in front of the victim when she collapsed. Firdouz Kleinsmidt The Daily Voice witnessed the woman carrying a bloody tracksuit top in her hands as she broke down in tears when the victim’s family arrived.

The traumatised woman, who asked not to be named, says she watched as the child collapsed. The witness says: “She was standing in front of me and then I saw her collapse. “I was at the school to fetch the children after a message said the area was a red zone.”Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says the 12-year-old was fatally wounded after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

He reports: “The Anti-Gang Unit was on the scene, we are pursuing all leads to get behind what happened. The girl was on the school premises when she was killed.” A 12-year-old girl Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School learner has died after being struck by a stray bullet in Beacon Valley. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen became kwaad when he heard the tragic news. He says: “This is yet another young life that’s been unnecessarily taken from us.

“My sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones, fellow learners and staff at the school of the girl. My prayer is that they will find comfort in their pain. These barbaric individuals must be caught.” Allen called on the community to come forward with information so that the perpetrators can be arrested and for SAPS to establish where the firearms and ammunition come from, as the suppliers should also be charged. The school issued a letter to parents in which they expressed their condolences and announced that the school will be closed until 5 February.