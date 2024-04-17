Comedy heavyweights Marc Lottering and Alfred Adriaan are teaming up for their first stand-up show together. Fans are in for a treat as the funny men join forces to make you laugh your socks off.

“Alfred & Marc” will be playing in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with a possible show in Gqeberha. Dad-of-two Adriaan speaks excitedly, and pinches himself in disbelief, about the fact that he is doing a show with his comedy idol. “To say that this is beyond what I could have imagined is an understatement because you have to remember that I grew up in Port Elizabeth and I (first) saw Marc, and I can remember which seat I was in at the Opera House; it was seat number Q15.

“I watched him at the Opera House thinking to myself, ‘Wow’, you know, it was just magical and he was so good.” Alfred said he approached Marc with the idea of doing a show together. Info: Comic duo will perform on 1 June. Picture supplied “One evening, I felt braver than normal so I texted Marc to ask if we could do a show, and then we put it together rather quickly.

“And it was a very organic feeling and lovely because our audiences overlap and we have similar lived experiences. “We’re going to share some of those stories.” Marc adds that will be bringing along a few familiar faces.