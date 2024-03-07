‘Whoof let the dogs out’ will be the question on everyone’s lips next weekend when animal lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to strut their stuff at the sixth Paws on the Promenade fundraiser. The fundraiser by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, in partnership with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, is back by paw-pular demand after a three-year break due to Covid-19 as well as finding a proper venue.

Event organiser Marcelle du Plessis says the 2020 Paws on the Promenade event was a great success with 352 dogs attending and with a budget of just R3500, they managed to raise R48 400. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mdzananda Animal Clinic (@mdzanandaanimalclinic) “Our budget keeps growing year on year due to the demand for our services. Paws on the Promenade is a great fundraiser but also a magnificent fun filled event for the whole family.” The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is an NPO serving up to 1500 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, continuous sterilisations, mobile clinics, an animal ambulance and homeless pet shelter. They also set a priority on community empowerment and education to ensure people become responsible pet owners.