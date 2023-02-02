A model from Hout Bay says he wants to make a difference in the lives of animals in need. Ryan Pike, 29, is on a mission to raise funds for the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha: “I grew up with many different cats and dogs around in the house and they’ve always been a huge part of my life.

“I feel like animals are capable of turning a house into a home, they’re furry best friends who are always excited to see you,” he adds. Through a crowdfunding campaign, Ryan hopes to raise as much as R100 000 for the animal clinic. “I can’t stand the thought of animals suffering and not receiving the care they need.”

To this end, he will also push his limits to the extreme by running the Tankwa Crossing, a 207km Ultra Marathon, from Calvinia to Ceres. “That’s why I am doing this, for them, for the animals that can’t speak for themselves. I want to be their voice,” Ryan says. The race will take place on February 16, during one of the hottest months of the year where temperatures inland regularly reach a vuurwarme 40°C.