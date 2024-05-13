Winter is on our doorstep and homelessness is on the rise in South Africa. In a bid to shed light on this burning issue and curb rising numbers, U-turn Homeless Ministries and Independent Media have joined forces and launched a campaign to raise R1 million to support U-turn's work.

To be part of “A night on the streets“campaign, the partnership is calling on all South Africans to donate, and also spend May 18, either sleeping outside on the streets, in their gardens or on balconies in solidarity with the homeless. The campaign is aimed at understanding the depth of homeless in SA, and serves as a reminder that homelessness is not usually a matter of choice. Regional editor of Independent Media’s Cape publications, Taariq Halim, says homelessness has become so commonplace that people have almost become blind to it. “But as winter approaches and more people find themselves in these circumstances, something must be done to help them and reopen our eyes to the humanness of the problem around us.”