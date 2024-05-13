A group of Mitchells Plain dancers set the floor on fire at the recently held Western Cape Sport Aerobics Fitness and Hip Hop Championships. The dancers from Set4Dance Community Outreach bagged three gold medals and one bronze medal, as well as the title of regional champions.

The crew came out tops in the Youth Solo Battles, Junior Duo Category and Junior Crews. The competition took place at the Western Cape Sports School in Kuils River on 5-6 May and Studio Manager Judy Rhodes says it is the first time the team has won since they started participating. Proud: Coach Ignatius Pastor. Picture: supplied Judy says: “We have been doing this competition for so long and they never placed higher than top three.

“We took a break last year to explore other avenues. The last time they competed they placed fifth and most of them have been doing it since the age of five. “It was such a phenomenal and outstanding achievement for the dancers who could not believe that they came from winning no medals straight to winning gold after so many years. “It is amazing how the team has pushed through, with their coach motivating them.

Pop and lock: Set4Dance crew. Picture: supplied The next leg of the competition is the national championship taking place the weekend of 14 June where they will defend their titles. If the crew lands first place again, they will go on to competing internationally. Head coach Ignatius Pastor says: “We are excited and ready for the next leg which is the South African Championships. “It took us just over two months to prepare for the competition, but the plan is to go back to practice and fix what we can and tighten up our team and stay humble about the win.”