Set4Dance Community Outreach brought their A-game at the Hip Hop Unite competition in June. But now the Mitchells Plain crew is at a crossroads and they need funding to represent South Africa on the world stage in October.

Eight dancers qualified to be competing at the Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness (Fisaf) competition taking place in Portugal, and are in need of an estimated R200 000 in total. “We need to cover everything, our government doesn’t assist with sponsorships...,” says Tamryn Pastor, their coach and representative. “It is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime experience because you do not know when the next opportunity will come to perform overseas.

“It is important for the children, as well as for experience and exposure and growth, because they have been working hard throughout the years. “It will encourage them to gain a broader perspective because every competition is a learning curve.” A-GAME: Set4Dance at competition The group consists of dancers between 12 and 38 years old, some of whom have obtained their SA colours, and they compete in various solo, duo and group performances.

“We have become a little family, we would like to put ourselves out there more as we have a weekly community feeding scheme, so we try to stay constant,” adds Tamryn. “Our children come from different backgrounds... but I feel like dancing can take them away from what they experience as it’s a positive thing. “Everyone can relate to dance, some children are introverts and express themselves through dance.”