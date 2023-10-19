A Mitchells Plain dance crew named Set4Dance Community Outreach showed up and conquered at this year’s Global Dance Supreme in Johannesburg. Set4Dance qualified for the finals at the Cape Town qualifiers held on March 11 and joined over 700 of the country’s top dancers on October 6 to 8 as they went head-to-head in hip hop and street dance.

Head coach Ignatius Pastor described the competition was tough: “Competing outside of our city in another province placed more pressure on the dancers and the atmosphere in Joburg is different to our atmosphere, so that was a bit of a challenge. “I am very proud of our team, we made it and we are happy with the results.” HEAD COACH: Ignatius Pastor This was the crew’s first competition outside of Cape Town this year and 11 dancers between the ages of 12 and 16 competed.

The competition was held at Linder Auditorium and the crew served up their best moves and bagged a number of medals and cash prizes. In the crew section, the junior krump crew named Sxldier Fam Krump took first place and walked away with R8 000 in prize money. The Da Sturbin Da Peace Revival crew took second place and the teen crew, Da Sturbin Da Peace Junior, came third.