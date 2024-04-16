A man who murdered two nine-year-old girls in Albertinia in the Western Cape by burying them alive has been sentenced to life behind bars by the High Court sitting in George. Timothy Michael Ova, 55, was convicted for the murders of Sharon Arries and Jacorien Vaaltyn, as well as the illegal possession of ammunition, and attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the conviction and sentencing followed the meticulous work of Senior State advocate Lenro Badenhorst, as he pieced together the case based on circumstantial evidence. The girls disappeared on September 21, 2022, after two people last saw them playing in front of Ova’s yard. The court heard that amid a search, the girls' mothers, Florina Paulse, and Maureen Vaaltyn approached Ova and asked him about their whereabouts.

He denied seeing the girls, and instead, offered the worried mothers cooldrink and smoked cigarettes with them while they talked about the children's disappearance. It was also noted he never joined in on the searches. The girls’ sand-covered bodies were found a day later by two people in Ova’s yard in Fiskaal Street in Theronsville.