The grieving family of slain eight-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana were reduced to tears on Tuesday when the shocking truth about his kidnapping and murder was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Tears flowed as his family were informed that the State had charged neighbour, Aphiwe Vakele, 31, for the event which led up to his death.

Vakele was arrested on 4 January, more than a year after the child disappeared. It was also revealed that the accused works for the City of Cape Town as a plumber. The body of a young boy, Lukhololwam Mkontwana was found near Siqalo informal settlement, his hands bound and his face covered with brown sellotape. Picture: supplied The eight-year-old boy was taken while playing with his friends near his Nyanga home in September 2022 when a black car arrived and lured the boy into it before driving away.

His mom, Noxolo, discovered her son was snatched when she received a message demanding a ransom of R100 000 or the boy would be killed the following day. The family ended up sending R1000 to the suspects. Noxolo never heard from the kidnappers again. Three days later, the family were informed of a body which was discovered near iSiqalo informal settlement.

When Lukhololwam’s mom saw the accused in court, she broke down into tears. Aphiwe Vakele is accused of killing eight-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Vakele, who had no legal representation, told the court he works for the City of Cape Town as a plumber while trying to get Legal Aid to represent him but he didn’t qualify and was advised to make use of a private attorney. The accused was seen wearing a fleece top which had the municipality’s branding on it as well as a blue top which he had worn on the day of his arrest.

The 31-year-old has a clean profile with no previous convictions or pending matters. The State said they are opposed to the release of the accused on bail and he was charged under Schedule 6. DISTRAUGHT: Mother Noxolo Mkontwana inconsolable. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers DEVASTATING LOSS: Noxolo Mkontwana. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Aunt, Weziwe Mkitha, said it was clear that Lukhololwam was taken by someone he knew.

She says: “He would never get into a car, was very cautious and didn’t like driving around in a car. “We are grateful that we know who the suspect is. He lives with the victim’s mom, we know his mother and she is like a mother to me. “He was with us when we were looking for the boy, he even went to check the body at the scene. We want the court to help expose the others involved because he didn’t do this alone.”

The accused’s mother, Nomboniso Vakele, said she didn’t have any clue that her son would be arrested for the kidnapping and murder. She says: “I was shocked to hear that my son was arrested and I knew nothing about this and I heard from people that he was implicated in the murder of the child. I work closely with the victim’s grandmother and we are also neighbours. I have not yet spoken to my son about this. I will assist him with the lawyer and also bail.” The case remanded for an attorney before deciding on the bail bid date.