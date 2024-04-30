The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says charges of animal cruelty will be laid against a pet owner from Grassy Park for allegedly abusing their dog. The organisation received a call from a resident in the area requesting help for a small dog, which was allegedly being kept cooped up in a metal drum every day while the children went to school.

Upon arrival at the house, Inspector Werner Taljaard says he found the hondjie in a drum, which was closed with a piece of wood and a heavy branch on top. Taljaard says he was given access to the property from a resident. Rescue ranger: Hero Werner Taljaard. pic supplied “I could hear the dog yelping but I couldn’t find her. I had a report that said she was being kept in a bin and I immediately thought she was in the black wheelie bin but that was full of rainwater.

“It was only after a few minutes that I realised the sounds were coming from a metal drum that was covered on top,” he said. Taaljaard added that the bitch was skrikkerig when he reached out to her. Also in the bin was a toy lion, a dirty blanket and a empty chips packet. “I had to spend quite some time with her, just talking to her gently to win her trust. She finally allowed me to scoop her up but her tail was between her legs and her body stiff.