A law enforcement officer from Mitchells Plain, who allegedly tried to stop an inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA from carrying out his duties, is in the dog box after he was piemped to his bosses. The officer is accused of abusing his position in the City of Cape Town to try and get an inspector to reveal the identity of a person who reported him for not looking after his dog.

The SPCA says their inspectors arrived at the officer’s home on Monday and confiscated his German Shepherd, following several warnings to clean the dog’s living environment, which was full of poop, and to provide the dog with clean water and adequate shelter. The owner denied the inspectors access to the premises, which resulted in a court order being obtained from Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says: “On previous inspections, the owner attempted to misuse his position as a law enforcement officer to intimidate SPCA inspector Jeffery Mfini into giving him the details of the complainant. “The SPCA will under no circumstances divulge the details of any complainant unless ordered to do so by a court – and this is highly unlikely. “Legal precedents set by both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal have always upheld the protection of whistle- blowers. Animal cruelty can be reported with confidence.”