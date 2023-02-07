Inspectors at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA had their hands full when they had to remove a starved pit bull kept on a very short chain from a property in Ocean View. Inspector Jeffrey Mfini had to obtain a court order to get the animal removed but was abused in the process.

Its kwaad owner damaged an SPCA vehicle when they tried to rescue his hondjie called Lastag. However, the inspectors have renamed the pittie Prince as he was no trouble for them. “Jeffrey found Prince on a one-metre chain. Prince could hardly move around and was found in an emaciated state,” the SPCA said in a statement.

“The owner had every excuse under the sun and made several promises to Jeffrey to take the dog to a veterinarian and to let Prince roam freely inside the property. This never happened. “Due to the owner’s non-compliance, Jeffrey was left with no other alternative but to obtain a court order.” TIED: Prince was on a short chain The inspector returned to the property with Ocean View SAPS.

Even with a police escort, the owner was still very hostile towards Mfini, but the brave inspector walked onto the property and executed the court order. “While Jeffrey was busy cutting the chain with bolt cutters, all you could see was Prince wagging his tail, very excited that he was being rescued,” the SPCA stated. “With Prince safely in the back of the SPCA vehicle, Jeffrey issued the owner with a seizure notice. At this point, the owner got so angry that he punched the SPCA vehicle, causing damage to our vehicle and verbally abusing the inspector.”