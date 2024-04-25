This hondjie needed emergency care after becoming high from eating a druggie’s poop.
Animal Welfare Organisations have advised pet owners to be alert when taking their dog for a stroll after the seven-month-old rescue cross breed named Larry ingested drug tainted human faeces, discovered in a flower bed on the sidewalk in Claremont.
Owner Michelle Lindemann says after they returned home from their morning walk, Larry went for his usual nap.
“He woke up when I received a parcel delivery just before midday and I noticed that his head was wobbling from side to side and he was very unsteady on his feet.
“He struggled to walk straight and he would not take any treats. I rushed with him to the veterinary hospital where he was assessed and put on treatment. I went to fetch him later that day,” she says.
Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson, Allan Perrins, says no-one could have predicted what happened to little Larry.
“Dogs coming into contact with contaminated human excrement happens all over the world especially in countries with a large homeless population without access to ablution facilities,” says Perrins.
“There is no denying that the Cape Metro has a huge homeless population, many of whom use drugs to cope with their situation.
“To ensure an enjoyable and incident free outing we would advocate for walks on leads and for pet owners to avoid areas frequented by undesirables and substance abusers who often have zero respect for anything,” he advises.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says they have never treated a case of this nature but believes it can happen.
“Some drugs don’t metabolise completely and may be present in the faeces of a human user. Given the human to animal size ration, trace amounts would be enough to affect an animal that ingests faecal matter.”