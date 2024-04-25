This hondjie needed emergency care after becoming high from eating a druggie’s poop. Animal Welfare Organisations have advised pet owners to be alert when taking their dog for a stroll after the seven-month-old rescue cross breed named Larry ingested drug tainted human faeces, discovered in a flower bed on the sidewalk in Claremont.

Owner Michelle Lindemann says after they returned home from their morning walk, Larry went for his usual nap. “He woke up when I received a parcel delivery just before midday and I noticed that his head was wobbling from side to side and he was very unsteady on his feet. “He struggled to walk straight and he would not take any treats. I rushed with him to the veterinary hospital where he was assessed and put on treatment. I went to fetch him later that day,” she says.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson, Allan Perrins, says no-one could have predicted what happened to little Larry. “Dogs coming into contact with contaminated human excrement happens all over the world especially in countries with a large homeless population without access to ablution facilities,” says Perrins. “There is no denying that the Cape Metro has a huge homeless population, many of whom use drugs to cope with their situation.