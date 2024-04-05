A Strand man who was caught on video viciously strangling a dog to death with a rope has been arrested thanks to hard-working inspectors at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. In a statement, the organisation says they acted swiftly after receiving the shocking video from an eyewitness on 15 March.

They say the upsetting video footage shows a bitch named Olaf being subjected to unimaginable cruelty by someone who was supposed to care for her. “In the video, Olaf is seen struggling under a thick blanket as attempts were likely made to smother her and then with a rope around her neck, thrashing, gagging and gasping for air while being forcefully restrained by a man. The desperate pleas of her carers did nothing to dissuade him and by the end of the video, a limp Olaf appears to be dead.” Bloody awful: Olaf had a rope tied around her neck. Picture supplied by SPCA video screen grabs Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse says even as a seasoned inspector, the video was hard for him to watch.

“No animal deserves to suffer like that. She must’ve been terrified, confused and in agony.” Olaf was rushed to Helderberg Animal Welfare Society but was sadly declared dead on arrival. Her body was collected by the SPCA and a post-mortem conducted by an expert veterinary pathologist confirmed that she died as a result of injuries consistent with strangulation, the organisation says.

Van SPCA: Jaco Pieterse. Picture supplied The man, whose identity cannot be revealed until he has appeared in court, was apprehended with the assistance of the Strand police on Wednesday. Pieterse says shockingly, it was discovered that the suspect had been entrusted with curatorship over Olaf’s owner’s affairs. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the arrest and says the suspect was released on a warning to appear in court.