“We would like to send a strong message out to those cropping ears of dogs – this will not be tolerated. If you are caught, you will face the full might of the law.” This was the warning issued by Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse after the SPCA monitored the International American Bully Show held in Milnerton on Saturday.

The SPCA says the event raised serious concerns as several contraventions in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 were observed, prompting the SPCA to address the issues at hand. SPCA inspectors discovered that the majority of the dogs participating in the show had cropped ears, a direct contravention of the Animals Protection Act, which prohibits maiming of any animal. Offenders could face severe penalties, including fines up to R40 000 per charge and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

The SPCA highlighted that its inspectors had to repeatedly instruct owners to provide water to the dogs, and encountered hostility and resistance in response. The SPCA says: “Some owners even refused, claiming that giving water to the dogs would cause bloating. “Several dogs were denied access to drinking water, a critical concern given the breed’s susceptibility to heat exhaustion. Our inspectors ensured that each and every dog had access to drinking water throughout the event.”