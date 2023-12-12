The Cape of Good Hope SPCA (SPCA) has rescued a large Rottweiler that was roaming the streets of Parow, and has asked pet owners to make proper plans for their animals if they go away over the holidays. Goodwood Animal Rescue, alongside Friend of the Rottweiler Rescue and Re-home South Africa had initially taken to social media to post about the dog on Sunday morning.

Goodwood Animal Rescue could only assist on Sunday afternoon, but that the “dog is definitely not street smart”. They said in a statement: “After many stops and many people assisting, the SPCA came to our rescue and assisted... If this is your missing Rottweiler, please go to the SPCA and inquire.” Goodwood Animal rescue commended the SPCA inspector for “going over and beyond the call of duty”.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA (SPCA) has rescued a large Rottweiler that was spotted roaming the streets of Parow, and has asked pet owners to make proper plans for their animals if they plan to go away over the holidays. pic supplied SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says: “Catching a stray dog, especially one that is sick or injured, can be challenging and unpredictable and patience is key. “All our inspectorate staff are equipped with the knowledge and the resources to be able to safely and kindly leash and load any animal. It can still be extremely time-consuming. “Given the state of emaciation of this dog, he’s been without a good bowl of food for some time...