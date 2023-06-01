Two children, aged 12 and 16 years old, were arrested after they were caught tying a dog to a tree and setting six other honde on it. The dog was saved after members of an animal rescue group saw what happened and intervened.

The attack took place at Joostenbergvlakte near Kraaifontein on Friday. According to Belinda Abraham, communications manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the adult cross-breed named Scar was left with puncture wounds all over its body, as well as old infected wounds which required treatment. “Scar was tied to a tree and six other dogs were goaded to attack him,” she explained.

CONCERN: SPCA’S Belinda Abraham. Pictures: Supplied “Members of a local animal rescue group came across the scene, intervened and called on the assistance of the SPCA, who are one of the few animal welfare organisations with the legal power to enforce the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962.” She said inspector Lee Prins was at the scene within minutes and immediately called on the assistance of Kraaifontein SAPS. Abraham said the six dogs “who are essentially victims too” and Scar were seized by Prins in terms of the Animal Protection Act and criminal charges were laid against the minors.

“Both minors were arrested and taken into the custody of Kraaifontein SAPS. “The Child Justice Act aims to set up a child justice system specifically for children in conflict with the law. APPREHENDED: The laaities escorted into the police van. Pictures: Supplied “In terms of this Act, children over the age of 14 have criminal capacity and can be arrested/charged.”

Abraham said Scar has since been transferred and is receiving treatment at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s animal hospital. “Aside from the physical and visible trauma and pain, Scar would have experienced significant emotional distress including fear and anxiety. “The emotional scars may also linger, impacting on his overall well-being and ability to form healthy relationships with humans and other animals.