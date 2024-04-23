An alleged plot to free a self-confessed hitman from prosecution at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court despite being caught with a murder weapon has come under scrutiny at the Western Cape High Court. This comes amid explosive testimony by a former skollie who has taken the stand to testify against alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

The state witness only known as Mr A is returned to court on Monday with defence lawyers grilling him. In recent testimony the witness told the court that Modack's co-accused, Ziyaad Poole, acted as a middleman and helped him escape custody. He claimed after being arrested for being found in possession of a murder weapon in Woodstock he was set to appear on gun charges but never did. He said instead a lawyer named Gary Newmark pitched up at court and told him to 'druk duime' and he was subsequently released out of the holding cells without ever appearing in court. Influential: Nafiz Modack. Photo: Independent Newspapers He alleged that Poole called Newmark and spoke to him, and told him that he had been released thanks to the influence of Modack.

Poole's lawyer, Advocate Nazeer Parkar, told the court that his client would deny ever instructing Newmark. He said his client did not work for Modack during 2019 and denied ever liaising with the state witness or providing information leading up to the attempted assassinations of William Booth and Andre Naude. But the adamant state witness said he spoke to Poole when he was released and was told that Modack aided his release. Parkar further stated that the time period identified by the state witness did not match up to when Poole was employed by a security company linked to Modack.