Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, is set to stand trial for the murder of a Hawks officer’s father after he was piemped by his own hitman. Modack, who is also accused of orchestrating the murder of Anti-Gang Unit chief, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, appeared alongside five others in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being busted by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, says Modack appeared alongside alleged gang boss Moegamat Toufiek “Bubbles” Brown, Moegamat Ziyaad Poole, Mario Petersen, Riaad Gasant and Fagmeed Kelly. CASE: Mario Petersen, Fagmeed Kelly as well as Riaad Gasant They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). “It is understood that the murder was actually aimed at the detective Warrant Officer Heerschap and not his father.

“Detective Heerschap was allegedly targeted by a criminal syndicate for his investigative work at the time of his father’s murder, he later exited the service shortly after the incident,” says Mogale. This comes just two months after the conviction of hitman Abongile Nqodi for the death of Nicholaas Heerschap, 74, who was shot in a hit meant for his son, outside their home in Melkbosstrand in 2019. Nqodi was sentenced to 55 years in the mang after entering into a plea deal with the state.