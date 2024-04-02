A man was shot and killed on Good Friday soon after leaving church. Another person was killed and a man wounded in the incident in Kleinvlei.

Keanon Bock was murdered as he walked home from church. Slain: Keanon Bock was only 24. Picture by Leon Knipe A brazen gunman shot the 24-year-old in broad daylight around 12pm in Keerom Street, before opening fire on Keanon’s neighbours. His devastated uncle Dirk Bock says: “He came out of church and then on his way home, he spoke to a friend and when he walked home, the shooter came from behind and shot him in the back two times.

“He was about to get into the yard but struggled to get into the house and collapsed in the backyard.” Murdered: Peter Rossouw, 60, was visiting family. Picture by Leon Knipe He says an elderly neighbour, Peter Rossouw, 60, who was visiting his family, was sitting in front of the house when he was also killed. “The man saw the whole thing happen and then got shot.

“A neighbour came from church and she asked the suspect why he was shooting and he shot the woman in the shoulder and the bullet went through and grazed her head. She is now afraid for her life.” UPSET: Family crying at the crime scene. Pictures by Leon Knipe Dirk says he doesn’t understand why Keanon was killed. “I’m not sure of the reason why he was shot because he was not involved with drugs or gangsterism. He would never even kill a fly, that is what I know, he was respectful, he would greet everyone when passing them and also very shy.

“We are all in a state, but God knows why he was taken like this even though now it doesn’t make sense. “The killer robbed him of getting married and having children. He was in a six-year relationship. We are all broken.” Gruesome: Victim covered with a blanket. Picture by Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Kleinvlei police are investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder following a shooting incident on Friday in Keerom Street, Kleinvlei, in which two males were shot and fatally wounded and another victim shot and wounded.