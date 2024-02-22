The Theewaterskloof (TWK) Municipality woke up to the shocking news that one of their municipal workers had been murdered in his Grabouw home on Tuesday evening. It is understood that unknown assailants entered the home of Lefa Lemina and his wife, councillor Tapelo Princess Lesesa-Lemina, around 8pm and fired shots at him.

According to the TWK Municipality, Lemina died from his injuries in hospital a few hours later. In a statement, it says: “The entire municipality is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. “We express our deepest sympathy and stand in solidarity with her as she navigates through this profound loss. Her late husband was not only a beloved family man but also a dedicated employee of our Grabouw Town Office, making this loss even more profound for our community. His contributions as the supervisor and driver of our parks and gardens team in Grabouw, will always be remembered.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in bringing those responsible to justice.” Caledon ward councillor Carol Benjamin says the incident has left them reeling with shock.​ “As a friend of the Princess, a wife and a mother, I can’t even begin to imagine the pain she must be feeling.