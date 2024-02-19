Two people, including a Grade 10 learner, were shot and killed while a third was left injured in an attack on Friday night. Jason Julius, 17, was killed on Mediterranean Avenue in Sillwood Heights, Kleinvlei.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the teen was with two adult males, a 38-year-old man who died at the scene and a 28-year-old who was rushed to hospital. Twigg says: “Kleinvlei police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The 17 and 38-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” Julius’ uncle Jacobus Fillies says the family is devastated. Jacobus says: “He was not a gangster. This was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. We are saddened by the senseless killing.”

Jacobus says the Forest Heights High School learner was “a loving boy who always talked about rugby, he was also a great dancer”. On Facebook, Whistling Rugby Club paid tribute to the teen: “The Executive, Board, Management, Staff and Players of Whistling Wheels expressed their sincere condolences to the family, friends, teammates and Whistling Wheels Rugby Club at the news of the passing of Jason Julius during the late night of Friday. “Jason made his debut for Wheels at an early age of 12 and earned five unbroken season caps in the Blue and Gold. He also represented the Under-18A team on tour to Knysna in 2023.