The 40-year-old dad of three announced his exit as the show’s host in a Facebook video which saw fans flood his timeline with messages of goodwill.

Rubain first graced TV screens on April 5, 2020, after he was approached by Kyle Shepherd to start his own show.

Rubain said on his video: “Four years (and 268 shows) later, the time has come for me to say farewell to Koortjies, I spoke to the production team and I told them that my time has come to an end, its a time for me to do other things which I am excited about. The show will return in July with a new presenter with a new look, fresh feel, and new set.”

“I’ve got no complaints, I'm just grateful, this show opened a lot of doors for me. I will still support the show and so should you all, I believe God will use this show to drive importance still.”