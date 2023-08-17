The Koortjies host is dedicating his birthday concert to the Huis Susan Lapoorta, a child and youth care centre that provides services to vulnerable children between the ages of three and 18 years in Kuils River, including those with special needs.

As always, funding is a major problem, according to Susan Lapoorta, who has been running the facility since 1991.

The Department of Social Services can only help so many and this is why Susan reached out to Jonathan, who has been looking for a special cause for his special day.

Jonathan will be celebrating his 39th birthday on August 19 and even though it isn’t a significant number, he says every year of life is a gift.