Social media is abuzz after Cape Flats gospel and jazz star, Jonathan Rubain, threw hints that he and his ex-wife Cherish April are getting back together. The couple divorced in November 2018, shocking fans as they had had a lavish celebration for their 10-year anniversary in May that same year.

At the time, Rubain announced the divorce on social media, explaining that Cherish had asked to separate in July 2018. The couple has three children together and many fans expressed their sadness at the divorce. As rumours for the reason behind the break-up started to swirl, he reassured fans that there was “no third party involved on either side”.

This week, the host of Koortjies met Jonathan Rubain hinted at a reunion to his 357 000 followers on Facebook when he first posted an image of himself and Cherish on Tuesday and captioned it: “Hey Cherish April… Do you know what today is? On 17 May 2008 (14 years ago) we said ‘I do’.” The post received 1900 comments in just 20 hours as curious followers wanted to know if their romance was on again. In another post on the same day, Jonathan wrote: “Do you guys think I should ask Cherish April out on a date?”

This post received 2200 comments of support from followers. And Wednesday, he posted another image of them together in a car, which garnered 10 000 reactions. Pamela George wrote: “Julle maak my hart spring Cherish April and Jonathan JR Rubain.”