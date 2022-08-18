Hanover Park musician and TV host, Jonathan Rubain, is celebrating shooting the 100th episode of his popular show, Koortjies Met Jonathan. The muso says that it was a surreal feeling to reach this milestone.

“You never start a show thinking that you will be filming the 100th episode. I didn’t think I was going to get there. I mean...I’m a musician. TV is a whole new world.” Speaking to the Daily Voice, the multi-talented 38-year-old sings the Pumpkin Patch theme song while remembering watching YoTV and KTV while pretending to be a TV presenter as a laaitie. “I thought I wanna be on these shows. But, it was far-fetched. I am from the Cape Flats and thought it was not possible.”

IT’S A WRAP!: Rubain and guests at the shoot of show’s 100th episode Jonathan says the opportunity to host a TV show came as a big surprise. “A friend of mine, Kyle Shepherd, called me one day. He works in the TV space and he was like ‘bro, would you like to do a gospel TV show’ and I said YES!” Koortjies Met Jonathan began airing on 5 April 2020. Since then he has featured many celebs and guests and says he would love to interview Jonathan Butler.

“My dad was a huge Jonathan Butler fan. I was actually named after him,” says the guitarist who has followed in his namesake’s footsteps. The humble musician adds that although meeting celebs is exciting, the “real” people were the highlight. “I get to hear powerful and encouraging stories about real people in the real world, facing real-life issues and overcoming them.

“Koortjies Met Jonathan leaves viewers with an appreciation for what you have.” The inspirational outjie ends with a special message to his hometown: “I am not on TV because I am special. I want youngsters to realise that if a bra from Hanover Park can do this, so can they.” Viewers can look forward to the special 100th episode in the coming weeks which features season highlights.